Federal judge concerned about reducing pollution from Tonawanda Coke

A federal judge wants Tonawanda Coke officials to detail how the company could alter its operations and protect surrounding communities in the wake of a state environmental agency finding repeated violations of the plant's permit.

U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny on Tuesday gave the company several days to explain what it could do to reduce pollutants from its stacks before a formal hearing is held on shutting down the plant.

Skretny told prosecutors and Tonawanda Coke attorneys he needs to know more about what the company can do so he can act to "better protect citizens" and prevent the issue from being put on the "back burner."

"I'm very concerned about what's going on now," Skretny said in court.

The judge cited news reports of a fire at the River Road plant Monday night while directing the company to provide him with more information. In describing his desire to expedite the matter, Skretny said the reports and the allegations of ongoing pollution by the plant "are troubling" and "very serious."

Skretny did not rule on the federal prosecutors' request, filed Tuesday morning, for an immediate hearing on shutting down the plant because it allegedly violated the terms of its probation on a 2013 criminal conviction.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation in July ordered Tonawanda Coke to shut down its operations after regulators found persistent and repeated violations of the plant's state permit. DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos described the company's actions as "egregious violations."

Prosecutors sought Tuesday's court session on the premise that Tonawanda Coke violated a pledge not to commit any other federal, state or local crimes when it was sentenced in 2014 for environmental crimes. In March 2013, a federal jury found the company and an employee guilty of violating the Clean Air Act, a case believed to be only the second criminal prosecution nationally involving that environmental law. A federal appeals court upheld the convictions in 2016.

"This is a company that we hoped would have learned its lesson" based on what happened with the trial and sentencing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango told the judge.

Attorneys for Tonawanda Coke told Skretny, who handled the 2013 case, that the company has been undertaking repairs, hired a consultant and hired additional workers to address charges brought by the DEC. Since June, attorneys said, the company has spent about $500,000 to address issues with the "opacity" of the plant's emissions, which reflects the concentration of what's released into the air.

The state has alleged Tonawanda Coke violated the opacity standards within its air permits nearly 120 times between May 18 and July 6.

"It's poison gas," Mango said. "It's coke oven gas."

The ninth-floor courtroom in the federal courthouse in downtown Buffalo was packed with onlookers. The crowd included a couple elected officials.

Skretny asked the company's attorneys several times during Tuesday's hearing for specifics about what steps Tonawanda Coke could take in the interim until a hearing can be held on shutting the plant down.

Attorneys told the judge a consultant is preparing a report, which is due Sept. 14, and it anticipates having the issue under control by around mid-October.

"This has been an urgent, urgent matter for the company and everyone involved," attorney Jeffrey Stravino of Hodgson Russ told Skretny.

"I'm not sure that's good enough," the judge said at one point in response to the company's attorneys.

"I know you've got a plan, but what about the day-to-day?" Skretny said at another point.

Other attorneys appearing on behalf of the company were Reetuparna Dutta and Patrick Hines. Tonawanda Coke executive Michael Durkin also appeared in court for the hearing.

Skretny gave Tonawanda Coke attorneys until the end of Tuesday to provide a written response to prosecutors' request for an immediate hearing. Prosecutors were given until the end of business on Wednesday to provide a response and other information to the court, and Tonawanda Coke has until the end of business Thursday to provide the information about potential operational changes. Parties will return to court for a hearing set for 2 p.m. Monday.

A hearing on the state regulators' request to revoke the plant's air permits is scheduled for Oct. 10.