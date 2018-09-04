The Briefing: The last happy warrior?

WASHINGTON – Sen. John McCain died 10 days ago at the age of 81, but right after his diagnosis with brain cancer last year, he seemed simultaneously much younger and much older: vibrant even in the face of a fatal illness, and wise like a warrior of the Greatest Generation.

Much has been said and much written since his passing, and especially since the funeral at Washington National Cathedral Saturday – which served both as remembrance of a great man who ran twice for president and a rebuke of a different sort of man who holds that office today.

Still, McCain's long farewell left some words unsaid. We've heard plenty about his service to the country and his bracing honesty and his maverick ways and his unusual willingness to admit and correct his mistakes. But we haven't heard enough about what his death represents: the end, for now at least, of the politics of joy.

For people over the age of 55, those words may bring to mind the late Vice President Hubert Humphrey, the ebullient Minnesotan who coined that phrase in announcing his doomed bid for the presidency in 1968.

But the politics of joy was a longstanding American tradition. Politicians of all ideologies, from Abraham Lincoln to the two Roosevelts to Ronald Reagan to Barack Obama, burst on the national scene with a smile and a promise: that this great nation could make itself greater still.

Those American optimists often succeeded, too, when they won the White House. In many cases, their optimism spread like a contagion. And their smiles, and their handshakes, sealed deals that ended great wars and protected America's great gifts and deepened the meaning of American freedom. It was as if their will made their way.

Other presidents, the ones with darker souls, often failed – sunk by graft (Harding) or their own duplicitous nature (Nixon) or their own nattering negativism (Carter and his "malaise").

Then came McCain. Of the politicians I have met in 29 years in Washington, none took more joy in the sometimes grubby business of politics. No one worked harder to make it less grubby. And no one was more kind to a reporter from Buffalo whom he had no reason to even speak to.

The first time I met McCain, in the early 1990s, he held a roundtable meeting with a bunch of us "regionals." But there was no table: just a small circle of four of us and the Republican senator from Arizona, huddled so close together that our knees almost touched. McCain wanted it that way.

He answered our questions and made us laugh and gave us all stories and then made us laugh some more. I left thinking I had never met anyone like him – a politician so happy, so hopeful, so helpful. And when he announced his first run for the White House, I immediately thought: America is going to love John McCain.

Americans did love him. But not enough.

His two White House runs ended in failure. The first, in 2000, collapsed under the weight of the Republican establishment's big-money push for George W. Bush; the second, in 2008, came as the economy was collapsing under Bush, meaning the Democrats could have nominated a kitchen chair for president that year and the kitchen chair would have won. Worse yet for McCain, the Democrats nominated Obama, the candidate of hope and change and joy.

So McCain retreated to the Senate, where he was the same old McCain. I spoke to him twice in those later years, as I recall, and both times he was the same as he was before: irrepressible.

And now he's irreplaceable.

Who, on either side of the aisle, approaches politics with such hopeful vigor? Who, on either side of the aisle, really speaks, as McCain did, of America as a dream that we're making come true day by day?

Almost no one.

The Republican president speaks of "American carnage" and cleaves the nation along political and racial lines, and just about every other elected Republican falls in line behind him. And the most likely Democratic presidential nominees at this point, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, both talk about the nation as if it's been cleaved in two by the wealthy, or like it's nothing but a big wound that they want to heal.

There's just one presidential possibility, really, who still seems to see some joy in it all. And he's 75 years old.

Former Vice President Joe Biden marched in the Labor Day parade in Pittsburgh Monday, and as usual, he was all smiles. He looked hale and healthy, and he even ran at one point.

Take that as you will, perhaps as a metaphor.

But does America even want an optimist as its leader? One deeply troublesome number says no.

Thirty-six percent. That's the percentage of people who told Gallup they're satisfied with the way things were going in America in early August.

Amid the strongest economy America has experienced in two decades, only 36 percent said the nation is headed in the right direction.

It's not just a Trump slump, either. Throughout the final four years of the Obama administration, long past the end of the Great Recession and amid a steadily improving economy, the percentage of people happy with the country's direction never exceeded 37 percent.

In fact, the share of Americans who were generally happy with things hasn't reached 40 percent since July of 2005.

Have things really been that bad for that long? There's a lot of evidence that they're not. And perhaps, in future Briefings, we can further explore the seeming disconnect between the national mood and the national reality.

For now, though, what matters politically is that most Americans think things are bad, really bad –and that a large share of Americans have thought that for a very long time.

That being the case, it's no wonder that today's politicians are, for the most part, so angry. They're giving the people what they want.

And it's not another happy warrior like the late, great John McCain.

