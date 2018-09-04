Scott Norwood to make cameo in Super Bowl fantasy play at Shea's Smith

Scott Norwood is returning to Buffalo to appear in a play about the Super Bowl.

Norwood will make a closing night cameo in the production of "Once In My Lifetime: A Buffalo Football Fantasy" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Shea's Smith Theatre (658 Main St.). He also will take the final curtain call with cast.

"We wanted to get someone big and to go out with a bang," said playwright Donna Hoke. "This play is a once-in-a-lifetime thing. It's not going anywhere else so we wanted to make it special."

Norwood's appearance in the play is especially touching since the former Bills' kicker is remembered for missing the field goal "wide right" at the end of Super Bowl XXV.

"Scott represents what Buffalonians really value: character, effort and never-say-die attitude,” said Chris Braun, the play's producer. “At first, I was apprehensive to pitch him on the idea because of the sensitivity and the legacy. I was pleasantly surprised when Scott said he'd like to help out.”

Tickets are available for the Norwood cameo evening performance as well as other performances at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday that will feature cameos by other local celebrities. So far, Bills' fans and local celebrities have included Bills Elvis, Pinto Ron, Anthony Chase and Paul Hamilton. Visit sheas.org or the box office at 650 Main St.