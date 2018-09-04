Lofts in converted St. Teresa's School formally open

More than 110 years after it first opened — and on the same day school started for many Western New York students — the former St. Teresa's School is now officially one of the newest apartment buildings in South Buffalo.

Developer Karl Frizlen has completed his $5 million conversion of the former Catholic church school into a mixed-use project dubbed School Lofts at Seneca Street, unveiling 36 loft apartments and a single office space.

The apartments rent for $800 to $1,200 per month and feature stainless-steel appliances, laminate countertops and hardwood flooring — some of it original and restored, while other portions are new. Most units include a washer and dryer and each apartment comes with an onsite parking space.

All 36 units — an even mixture of one- and two-bedroom apartments — are leased, although Frizlen is still seeking an office tenant.

"It took a little bit longer than anticipated to get it done," Frizlen said.

Built in 1907 at 17 Mineral Springs Road, just off Seneca, the original St. Teresa's School educated many children during a century of use, including South Buffalo network news legend Tim Russert. However, declining population eventually prompted the Catholic Diocese to close the school.

The Frizlen Group purchased the three-story, 44,000-square-foot building and launched an 18-month renovation in 2016, bringing residents into the former classrooms.

The conversion, which qualified for historic tax credits, included the preservation of various historic details, mouldings, 12-foot ceilings, large windows and doors, as well as many of the old slate chalkboards that are now features of the apartments. The corridors also retain the mosaic tile floors that were refinished as part of the project. The building also was designated a historic landmark.

"It's a beautiful building. It's very well built," Frizlen said. "It has nice architectural features, and we're absolutely delighted that we finally got it completed and leased out."