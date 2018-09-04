Sawyer Fredericks shows the power of his 'Voice' at Mohawk Place

Sawyer Fredericks and band played Mohawk Place Saturday night, a tight set featuring a stream of stunning originals, and a well-chosen cover. As a folk-blues prodigy with a little rock in his bones, Fredericks (age 19) gained accolades and fame after appearing – and winning – the eighth season of televised singing competition "The Voice" in 2015.

And what an exquisite voice it is. Fredericks has a wide range, beckoning whisper to outraged holler, delivered with occasional vibrato.

Touring to support his 2018 independent release "Hide Your Ghost," the singer/guitarist favors elegiac story-songs reflecting on the usual things: life, love, pursuit of art. He's given to reporting the age at which a song was penned (the earliest, "Not My Girl," was created at 12), and letting the audience know "I really like this one" or, as in "This Fire," that it would "Sound a little different" from "The Voice" version.

After opening with his latest title track, he introduced his band: older brother Art on bass (looking bemused most of the set), drummer Chris Thomas, and guitarist Jerome Goosman. The night's most rock moments featured riffing between the guitarists.

The audience, not quite a sell-out, was informed that, as the final leg of a six-month tour, Fredericks is "Tired of all (his) songs," prompting enthusiastic request shout-outs. He performed four solo tunes, including a Creedence Clearwater Revival cover, "Have You Ever Seen the Rain." The band reappeared, moseying toward the stage, as the singer asked "Are you guys just gonna stand there?" They are charmingly not too slick, yet.

"Turning the Shoulder," introduced as one "Not on any album," led into an extended "4 Pockets," the set closer. The foursome, standing in the club's alleyway, returned for one encore song, "Out My Window," before a meet and greet.

Show opener Beth Bombara, singer/songwriter/guitarist and band high-fived each other at set start, opening with her lush country "Thunder and Rain," leading into "When I Woke." She said that slow service at a nearby taco joint had rendered her "flustered" as they rushed to their gig. Her concise set revealed that she, too, is another rising star to keep watching.

