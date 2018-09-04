Share this article

In 2012, Sandi Clark, owner of Sandi's Family Restaurant on River Road in Wheatfield, fills the dessert case. {Photo by Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News}

Sandi's Restaurant in Wheatfield ends 23-year run

WHEATFIELD – A longtime staple among family eateries unexpectedly shut it doors recently when the former Sandi's Restaurant announced its closing.

The restaurant operated at the corner of Williams and River roads since 1995, most recently serving breakfast and lunch. It survived the closing of the nearby Summit Park Mall, which brought considerable vehicular traffic to the area.

A sign taped to the door of the restaurant announced the closing and thanked customers for 23 years of patronage.

