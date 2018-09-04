Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 4, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to the late great radio broadcaster Paul Harvey, born on this date in 1918, “I’ve never seen a monument erected to a pessimist.”

FIND A GIFT – Circle II Women’s Group from the First Presbyterian Church, 149 Broad St., Town of Tonawanda, will hold their Early Autumn Sale and luncheon from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Mini-Boutique, Thrift Shop and Plant Place will be open. Lunch, including a chicken salad plate, fresh-baked pie and a beverage, will be served for $6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FORMAL AFFAIR – Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes is guest speaker as the Lay Organization at St. John’s AME Church in Niagara Falls holds its annual black tie dinner at 7 p.m. Friday in the DoubleTree by Hilton, 401 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls.

The presiding elder of the church’s Western New York District, Rev. Richard A. Stenhouse of Bethel AME Church in Buffalo, will be honored. Tickets are $50. For more info, call 285-5973 or the church at 285-6432.

SPECIAL GUEST – Candace Edwards of Baldwinsville, president of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs-New York, is guest speaker at the annual fall meeting of the Greater Western District Federation of Women’s Clubs on Saturday in the Protocol Restaurant, 6766 Transit Road, Amherst. Registration begins at 10 a.m. Reservations should be made by calling Kathleen Meyers at 652-5918.

OLDEN DAYS – When the Hull Family Home and Farmstead, 5976 Genesee St., Lancaster, was built about 1810, daily chores included cooking, spinning, weaving and woodcutting. Those and other activities from 200 years ago will be demonstrated from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday during Hull Farmstead Heritage Day.

Cost is $5 for adults, $2 for children 8 to 14, free for those under 8. Reservations are not needed. For more info, visit hullfamilyhome.com.

HOW TO COPE – “Effective Communication Strategies” is the topic of the first in a series of free education programs that will be held by the Alzheimer’s Association Western New York Chapter this month in Erie County. It will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Grand Island Golden Age Center, 3278 Whitehaven Road.

Two sessions will cover “Understanding Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia,” the first at 3 p.m. Sept. 13 in the WNY Chapter Office, 2805 Wehrle Drive at Harris Hill Road, Clarence, and at 5 p.m. Sept. 25 in United Way’s Buffalo headquarters at 742 Delaware Ave.

Other sessions include “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body” at 11 a.m. Sept. 17 in the Salvation Army Golden Age Center, 960 Main St.; and “Legal Planning for Alzheimer’s Disease” at 11 a.m. Sept. 18 in the Kenmore Branch Library, 160 Delaware Road, Kenmore.

Pre-registration is recommended. To reserve a seat and for more info, call the chapter office at 800-272-3900.

