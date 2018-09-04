Deaths Death Notices
O'FARRELL, Christine A. (Anhalt)
September 1, 2018, age 94, beloved wife of the late Thomas J. O'Farrell, Sr.; dear mother of Thomas J., Jr. (Tillie), Michael V. (Martha) O'Farrell, Pat O'Farrell and Pam (Mike) Kam; loving grandmother of Jennifer, Katie, Patrick, Cailin, Mike, Kevin, Kris, Jeff and the late Tommy J., III; great-grandmother of Jack and Ady; sister of the late Varena Larran, Anna Belle Rogach and William Anhalt; former mother-in-law of Ann O'Farrell. The family will be present on Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner Parker Blvd.), where prayers will be said Thursday at 8:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Amelia Church at 9 AM. Family and friends invited. If desired, memorials may be made in Mrs. O'Farrell's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
