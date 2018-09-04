My View: A naval career inspired by McCain's valor

By Lt. David Galluch

Over the coming days, presidents, senators, congressmen and a bevy of other leaders will give eulogies in memory of Sen. John McCain. There are thousands of people whose tributes will not be heard but were fundamentally moved, changed and shaped by his life and accomplishments. Some of those individuals, including myself, are recent graduates of his alma mater – the U.S. Naval Academy. For us, Sen. McCain was a larger than life figure.

I will never forget the day I learned of John McCain. I was in my fifth grade classroom reading Time for Kids when I saw an article on the 2000 Republican presidential primary. I went home later that day and asked my grandfather who he was planning on supporting. Without hesitating, he stated, “John McCain.” Before I could ask additional questions, he continued, “The man is a hero. He understands that one’s highest loyalty is to his duty. I have no doubt that he is the finest politician of our day.”

I have never forgotten that conversation. It sparked not only my reverence for McCain, but it heavily influenced me to pursue a career of military service with him as a role model.

I am not alone in echoing that sentiment. For seemingly all Naval Academy graduates of my generation, John McCain is a titan – the embodiment and example of the values stressed by the military as essential to principled leadership. Dedication to duty, keeping faith with your fellow service members and displaying honor in every action you take – these are the tenets of service at its finest. They are the standards to which military leaders aspire.

There is a series of ethics courses that form the “moral” core of our education as developing leaders in Annapolis. Much of what we are taught comes from the school of Stoic philosophy. There is discussion of virtue and its various forms, finding the “good” in the face of adversity, learning to accept what you cannot control and understanding that wisdom and reason facilitate one’s fulfillment of duty. It is a philosophy uniquely suited to a military life filled with capricious changes, challenges and sufferings.

It is the foundation of the moral code that enabled McCain and many of the other occupants of the “Hanoi Hilton” to endure years of horrific torture and mistreatment. Throughout their ordeal, their sense of duty and the steadfastness it engendered – to their nation and each other – enabled them to come out stronger and more virtuous as a result. To me and my fellow Naval Academy classmates, this feat represents an achievement of incomprehensible significance, the stuff of legend that we can only hope to approximate.

Indeed, values are what steel one’s resolve in the face of seemingly overwhelming odds. When morale is low, when hope is gone, individuals need an allegiance to something higher to keep them going. That is what values do.

On Sunday, McCain was brought “home,” back to the Naval Academy for burial in the cemetery on Hospital Point. Many graduates, including myself, jogged past it hundreds of times throughout our four years in Annapolis. Occasionally, I’d stop and walk among the graves, contemplating my impending service and the sacrifice of those lain before me. I have no doubt that many midshipmen will be spending a little time with the senator in the near future.

For those reflecting under the trees, unsure of what the future will bring or how they will measure up to one of the Naval Academy’s most beloved graduates, his words will ring truer than ever. “My time is slipping by. Yours is fast approaching. You will know where your duty lies. You will know.”

Lt. David Galluch, a Hamburg native, graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2012.