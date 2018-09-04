Mike Harrington: Relaxed Reinhart focused on season, not contract

There hasn't been much consternation over Sam Reinhart's unsigned contract all summer. The calendar has switched to September and HarborCenter is now full of hockey players. It's less than two weeks until veterans report for training camp.

Still no undercurrent of concern. Good sign.

In fact, Reinhart was on the ice with lots of his teammates, both old and new, Tuesday morning. He looked normal skating with good friend Jack Eichel and struck an optimistic tone when greeting reporters after.

Reinhart's party line was that agent Craig Oster and General Manager Jason Botterill are taking care of the contract. He's in the loop getting briefed — "It's my life," he said — but he's also got a season to prepare for.

"That stuff is all between my agents, myself and Jason and that's the way we've wanted to keep it," said Reinhart, 22. "That's the way it's going to keep going. My focus around here is to be ready for the season and I'm excited to be back with the guys."

Reinhart could have stayed away until a deal was done. The fact that he was on the ice Tuesday certainly made a statement. It remains to be seen, however, if he would participate in camp without a deal.

Still, he said it was important to come to town and get to know new teammates like No. 1 overall pick Rasmus Dahlin and former St. Louis players Carter Hutton and Patrik Berglund, both of whom joined the Blue and Gold on the ice for the first time Tuesday.

"You can't really just pick that up," Reinhart said. "You've really got to value that time together and get a feel with the guys. That's why I am here and skating. It's a fresh mentality, a lot of excitement involved and we're moving forward."

Like Reinhart said, Botterill and Oster have agreed to keep this one close to the vest and there's been few public comments. Still, it's widely known the sides have been talking and continue to talk.

The Sabres have an eye on their salary cap with some room to work soon, knowing that Matt Moulson's roughly $3.9 million hit comes off after this season and that Jason Pominville is in the last year of a deal with a $5.6 million hit.

But they also have an eye on the future, owing to the reality it's never too early to ponder what they're going to have to pay Casey Mittelstadt in 2020 and Rasmus Dahlin in 2021. Especially if both players turn into what most everyone figures they will.

What's taking so long?

This is no easy deal. Reinhart and Toronto's William Nylander are the NHL's top remaining unsigned restricted free agents at forward. Still, Reinhart and the Sabres have had to wait their turn. Oster and the Newport Sports agency have been involved in arbitration hearings. They have a difficult negotiation going on for RFA defenseman Shea Theodore of Vegas.

Oster is also the agent for Ottawa defenseman Erik Karlsson, who has had one skate blade out of the Canadian capital for months (You wonder how much closer Karlsson might be to Vegas after the Golden Knights lost No. 1 defenseman Nate Schmidt for the first 20 games to a positive PED test).

The Sabres are in a pickle when you consider that Detroit's Dylan Larkin got a five-year, $30.5 million deal last month, Calgary's Elias Lindholm has signed for six years and $29.1 million and Florida's Vincent Trocheck got six years and $28.5 million.

The Lindholm deal, in particular, had to be tough for the Sabres to stomach because he's never had a 20-goal season. Reinhart has had two of them and is coming off a 25-goal, 50-point campaign.

Could the Sabres get Reinhart to agree to a bridge deal now? Detroit worked them out with both Anthony Mantha (two years, $6.6 million) and Andreas Anthanasiou (two years, $6 million) but it seems unlikely Reinhart would accept those kind of offers.

If the Sabres go past four years, they could buy up a season or two of Reinhart's unrestricted free agency period. Of course, that would almost certainly come with a monetary cost as well.

From this view, a four-year deal of $16 million would be a good spot for Reinhart. The $5 to 6 million per year of a long-term deal seems a tad risky, but might be what the market has dictated a 25-goal man should get.

Reinhart said he's taken keen note of several contracts signed by other players around the league.

"You kind of have to pay attention to it, no? It's always going to be there and you're going to see it," he said. "But my preparation doesn't change regardless."

The Sabres are still figuring out what kind of player Reinhart is. He had just five goals in his first 38 games last season but flourished in the second half, scoring 20 goals in 44 games from Jan. 1 to the end of the season. That figure was tied for 12th in the NHL.

The club may say they want to see Reinhart do it again before it goes long-term. The player can point to simple shooting percentages signifying bad luck in the first half.

In addition, Reinhart probably became more comfortable in new coach Phil Housley's system in the second half and benefitted from going back to the front of the net when the Sabres adjusted their struggling power play and started to find the mark again.

"The player I am is I have to contribute, I have to put up numbers," Reinhart said. "A lot of the chances I was creating late we were capitalizing on them. That's a big part of the focus and a big part of what I need to start with this year."