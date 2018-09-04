Medaille to induct first Athletic Hall of Fame class

Medaille College will induct four former athletes at the college and the late Kevin I. Sullivan, its president from 1987-2001, into its inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame class in ceremonies at the Buffalo campus Events Arena at 5 p.m. Wednesday. It's part of the Medaille Pride Awards Social.

Sullivan was instrumental in the establishment of Medaille’s athletics program and its transition from the National Small College Athletic Association to NCAA Division III and, eventually, the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference.

The other honorees: Soccer standout Gary Boughton II (Class of 2009), baseball standout Brandon Lumadue ('11), volleyball and basketball standout Andrea Belis ('02) and Adam Baker, who stood out in basketball and softball and was named Medaille's Athlete of the Year three times.