MCGUIRE, Thomas E., Sr.

McGUIRE - Thomas E., Sr. Of Orchard Park, NY, September 2, 2018. Beloved husband of Phyllis K. (nee D'Amato); dearest father of Phyllis (Stewart) Besch, Michael (Sally), Rose Marie (Douglas) Cruver, John (Jackie), Ed (Terri), and the late Thomas E., Jr. and Joseph McGuire; also survived 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; survived by brothers and sisters; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by close family friend Rebecca Braun, as well as many nieces and nephews. Family will be present Wednesday 4-8 p.m. at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. at St. Bernadette's Church, 5930 S. Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY. (Please assemble at church). Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com