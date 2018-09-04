Man arrested on drug charges found slumped over in Buffalo police vehicle

A 22-year-old man arrested early Monday on crack cocaine charges was taken to Erie County Medical Center after he became unresponsive in the back of a Buffalo police vehicle, according to a police report.

The Buffalo man, who was in the intensive care unit at ECMC on Tuesday afternoon, was found to be slumped over in the back seat when officers arrived at central booking downtown. Police also found "multiple ripped baggies of yellow rock like substance" on the seat beneath where the man had been sitting, according to the report.

A police officer administered a dose of naloxone, a nasal spray used to reverse opioid overdoses. He was taken to ECMC via ambulance.

The man had been arrested near the northeast corner of Allen and Mariner streets in Allentown following a 2:30 a.m. call about a suspicious person, according to the report. An officer reported seeing the man stomp his right foot on a baggie of what was believed to be crack cocaine.