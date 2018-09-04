Letter: Problem with government extends past this president

The media circus surrounding President Donald Trump’s business-run administration is quite shocking to all those who call for a return to “normalcy” in American society and politics.

To anyone who views concrete policy as more important than fancy rhetoric, however, the transparent nature of the current president’s corruption is merely a continuation of the problems that have plagued American democracy since its inception.

Do we really want to return to a “normal” government that, as the Founding Father James Madison put it, was designed to “protect the minority of the opulent against the majority?”

Our options aren’t simply Trump vs. Madison (who represents “normalcy”). That’s like pretending there is a difference between wealth and power in American history. Splitting hairs over which candidate will pamper less to the business class shouldn’t be the decision we make when we vote.

Sure, the two ruling parties might differ in inconsequential social policy (such as gun law), but they are both corrupt institutions that have minimal interest in true democracy.

It is difficult to think of an issue that doesn’t stem from systematic wealth inequality and concentration of power.

The current administration has exposed the true nature of our government for all to see, giving us our best, and perhaps final, opportunity to recognize and impeach the veritable “fascists” of our time; corporate interests.

Changing the puppet won’t end the reign of the puppeteer(s).

Patrick Healy

West Seneca