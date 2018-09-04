Letter: Olmsted group should back Gaughan’s plan

Of course, anyone interested in Western New York’s future, and continuing Buffalo’s upward arc, is interested in seeing Kevin Gaughan’s parks plan succeed. Recent Buffalo News reports seem to indicate that the Olmsted Parks Conservancy is beginning to come around to that opinion.

So the only question is, if the Conservancy wants more information from Gaughan, who has already enlisted legendary champion Jack Nicklaus, support from the National Olmsted group in Washington, and raised enough money to purchase land for the Nicklaus golf course, why doesn’t the Conservancy lend Gaughan a hand?

By coming up with his plan, that will add new investment dollars to Buffalo and increase vocational training for students, Gaughan has revealed his commitment to our community’s future. What say ye, Conservancy?

Grace Huenniger

Eden