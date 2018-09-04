Letter: Liberals must take some blame for adoption decision

It’s tragic that Catholic Charities will no longer be in the adoption business. The operative word dictating this decision is

.

Although there is evidence that same-sex couples can make great parents, it’s not consistent with Catholic teachings to recognize same-sex relationships when it comes to marriage and/or child rearing.

With recent legal issues that the church is facing, it certainly doesn’t need to add to its legal troubles.

It’s predictable that if Catholic Charities continued adoption and stuck to Catholic doctrine, they would face an onslaught of attacks, legal and personal from the liberal left in the name of progressivism.

So, why open themselves up to these attacks as the left will never accept religious adherence to doctrine, especially Catholic.

So, sadly, they have opted to get out of the business. Thanks again, liberals.

Ronald W. Pokorski

Lancaster