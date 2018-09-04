Letter: Governor’s words insult those who gave their lives

I have a question for anyone who has traveled to France and stood on the shores of Normandy and visited the cemeteries where so many of our young men willingly forfeited their lives to save the world from Hitler and the Nazi’s. What do you think of our esteemed governor’s statement that America “was never that great?” I am fairly confident I can guess the opinion of the families who had their relatives buried there.

William Duthe

North Tonawanda