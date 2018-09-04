Letter: Exactly when was America so great for every citizen?

“Make America Great Again.” This slogan is the central theme and brainchild of the host of the disastrous reality show that we are watching daily in Washington D.C. You see it on hats, t-shirts, bumper stickers etc.

But what does it mean? Does it mean America was great in the past but is not now? If this is true, then what era of time does this reference? Do we go back to a time before cell or smart phones? Before computers and robotics? Back to the 1960s where some American citizens were still being lynched in parts of our country?

Back to the 1950s when America’s demographics reflected a small percentage of minorities? Do we go back before the costly military debacles in Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq? Back to World War II and a segregated Armed Forces? Back to when professional sports teams were segregated? I could go on and on.

I am simply curious as to what era is referenced by this slogan.

Or, is this simply a sound bite from the reality show host meant to appeal to his fans?

Michael K. Hall

Orchard Park