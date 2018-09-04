Letter: Columnist paid kind tribute to Siena Saint taken too soon

Our heartfelt thanks to writer Sean Kirst and The Buffalo News for the superb column about Connor Lynskey, who was tragically killed Aug. 11 near Darien Lake.

As the news of his death spread among the Siena College community, our reaction was one of shock and profound sadness.

Connor was set to begin later this month in his role of community assistant, where he would help new students learn about Siena and make their transition to college life. His friends and fellow staff members here appreciated his enthusiasm, his desire to help others, and his love for Siena.

Your column captured so well Connor’s keen intelligence, his many skills and talents, and his gifts for expressing friendship and faith. We offer our deepest condolences to the Lynskey family and Connor’s close friends. He will always be considered a Siena Saint.

Lisa Witkowski

Associate Director of Communications, Siena College

Loudonville