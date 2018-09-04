Letter: Civility is still possible despite our disagreements

My name is Tom Krug, and it was reported that I was interested in running for the soon to be open 27th congressional seat. That in fact is true, but the lessons I’ve learned the past two weeks far outweigh my ambition to serve our community and country.

I have a friend in politics that’s in his early 30s. Insignificant, right? Well, he’s very liberal, and happens to be gay. I’m a lifetime Republican, that has become more moderate as I mature. I’m 47. I guess experience is the best teacher.

The point is, this young man that I’ve known for over 20 years is one of the brightest minds I know. Our ideas don’t exactly align, but he has been my biggest supporter in my efforts. This is a life lesson for all politicians, all people. We can have different opinions, and still have civility. It seems to have been lost in all of the noise.

I will continue to pursue my passion to serve, but even if it doesn’t work out, I have a renewed hope that we can all agree to disagree in a civil manner.

Tom Krug

Kenmore