Letter: Adoption ruling, scandals can lead faithful elsewhere

Let me start out by saying I am a Catholic but not an-every Sunday, go to Mass, give my envelope, believe in the hierarchy Catholic.

I was raised in an Italian Catholic family where the word of the church was law. I attended parochial grade school, high school and college. I sent my children to Catholic elementary and high schools. But over the past years I’ve fallen away. I have questions.

Why can’t women be priests like in other religions? Why can’t priests marry and raise families like in other religions? Why do religious men in charge cover up abuse of children? And now, why are needy children being denied a home because their prospective parents are of the same sex?

It’s getting harder and harder to support the church as an institution. I love the rote and rhythm of Mass. I love I can go anywhere in the country and Mass is pretty much the same. I love the teachings of love and respect of others.

But I am confused by the fact Bishop Richard Malone and other religious leaders don’t respect the Catholic people. All the cover–ups and discrimination are causing many Catholics, myself included, to think maybe there are more acceptable religions out there. And this is just sad.

Lynn Alianello Diagostino

Tonawanda