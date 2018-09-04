Lehigh Valley looks to turn regular season success into a championship

Lehigh Valley was far and away the best team in the International League this season.

Now can the IronPigs translate that success into a championship?

Lehigh Valley opens the IL playoffs on Wednesday in Moosic, Pa., facing wild-card winner Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the best-of-five series.

Meanwhile Durham and Toledo kick off their first-round series in Toledo.

Lehigh Valley finished the regular season 84-56 with IL Manager of the Year Gary Jones guiding the club to its first North Division title.

The IronPigs swept the major awards this year. First baseman Joey Meneses was named the MVP and Rookie of the Year. In his first season at Triple-A, Meneses led the league in RBIs with 82 and was tied for the league lead with 23 home runs while his .311 batting average was second-best on the circuit.

Cole Irvin was named the league’s Most Valuable Pitcher. The Lehigh Valley starter led the league with a 2.57 ERA and 14 wins.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hasn’t missed the postseason since 2014. The Rail Riders needed the final weekend to secure the wild card berth, edging out Indianapolis and Columbus for the final postseason spot. Both the Indians and Clippers finished with identical 73-67 records. Scranton was 73-65, losing two games to weather and the schedule, giving them a .529 winning percentage and the playoff berth.

Durham, the defending Governors’ Cup champions, locked up the IL South with a 79-60 record. It was the Bulls' second-straight divisional title and their 14th in 21 seasons in the International League.

Toledo won three of its last four games to take the IL West title (73-66) and make the playoffs for the first time in 10 years.

The Governors’ Cup Finals are a best-of-five series beginning Sept. 11. The winner will play the Pacific Coast League champion on Sept. 18 for the one-game Triple-A National Championship, held this year at Huntington Park in Columbus, Ohio.