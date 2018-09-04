Lane closures set Wednesday on outbound Kensington near airport

Utility work will force overnight lane closures Wednesday on the eastbound Route 33 (Kensington Expressway) near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga, according to the state Department of Transportation.

An outbound lane on Route 33 between Union Road and Holtz Drive will shut down between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, the DOT said.

Motorists should allow additional travel time, and are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in license suspension.