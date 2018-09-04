KRAUSS, Kathryn M. "Kay" (Keller)

September 2, 2018 at age 81. Beloved wife of the late Charles F. Krauss, Sr.; devoted mother of Mary Ellen (Dan) Juengel, Caren (Martin) Sehl, Charles (Tina) Krauss, Jr., and Thomas (Morgan) Krauss; loving grandmother of Pattie Bonk, Chris (Trish) Clonan, Allison (Daniel) Cusher, Jennifer and Nicholas Sehl, Alexa Krauss, Hailey, Kelsey and Catie Krauss; cherished great-grandmother of Aaron Bonk and Oliver Cusher; dear sister of Lois (Jake) Reinhardt, Marilyn Garrison and the late Carol Schuh; also survived by a loving extended family and many friends. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 569 Cleveland Dr., where prayers will be offered on Friday morning at 8:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 9:00 AM from Queen of Martyrs Church. Family and friends invited. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com