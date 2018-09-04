KIRKLAND, Ronald E.

KIRKLAND - Ronald E. Of Cheektowaga, NY. Entered into rest September 3, 2018. Beloved husband of Camille (nee Casper) Kirkland; devoted father of Jennifer Wood; loving son of Theresa (nee Szklarz) and the late Robert Kirkland; dear brother of Kathy (Gary) Krejci and Robert Kirkland; cherished uncle of Brad, Bobby, Rachel, and Nicole; fond brother-in-law of Kathy (Butch) Podkladek; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 4-8 pm. Ronald was the proud owner of West Seneca Auto and Glass, Inc. Condolences available at www.lombardofuneralhome.com