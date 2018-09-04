Joe's Deli closes Elmwood Avenue location

Sandwich-and-beer standout Joe's Deli has closed its Elmwood Avenue location.

"Effective immediately," said the restaurant's announcement, posted the morning of Sept. 4.

The restaurant, at 534 Elmwood Ave., opened in 2013. "Although our staff was dedicated and showed a do-whatever-it-takes spirit, we fell short of our own goals and expectations," owner Joe Lyons said in a statement posted to the company's website.

The company owns the building and "we are committed to ensure that the next tenant is a nice complement to the neighborhood," Lyons wrote.

Its closing leaves four Joe's Deli locations, where gift cards can be used: 1322 Hertel Ave., 714 Maple Road, Amherst, and spots inside Oishei Children’s Hospital and Fidelis Health Care.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.