Inside the Bisons: A look back at 2018

The season that began with so much promise ended with a dubious distinction for the Buffalo Bisons. The Herd closed out 2018 on an 11-game losing streak — the longest such skid in the modern era of Bisons baseball.

At 61-77 overall, they finished dead last in the International League North, extending the streak of no playoff baseball in Buffalo to 13 seasons.

Here's a look at what happened in 2018 in Buffalo — the good and the bad — and what may be on the horizon for the Bisons in 2019.

All about Vladdy

Fans and the media spent most of the summer playing the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. guessing game. When would he be promoted? Would he skip Triple-A and head right to the Toronto Blue Jays?

An injury to his left knee (a patellar tendon strain) derailed Guerrero Jr.'s progress, keeping him on the sidelines for about a month. But after 61 games in Double-A New Hampshire, he finally made his way to Buffalo on July 31 with all the fanfare that goes along with the unique combination of being the top prospect in all of Minor League Baseball and having a Hall of Famer with the same name as your father.

In Double-A, Guerrero Jr. hit .402, driving in 60 runs and belting 14 home runs. In 30 games with the Bisons, his first stint at Triple-A, he hit .336 driving in 16 runs with six homers.

What continuously impressed people about Guerrero Jr. was his demeanor. The 19-year-old remained grounded through all the hype. No doubt part of that is the fact his paternal grandmother lives with him. Family, faith, and baseball seem to be the three loves of his life and his primary concerns.

Contracts. Service clocks. All the business side of baseball? That's out of his hands and therefore attracts little if any of his attention. He certainly does not give it any thought during media interviews, all of which require a translator because Vladdy doesn't speak English.

His hitting is amazing and he could probably do well against Major League pitchers right now. But after watching him in Buffalo, his fielding at third base was inconsistent and needs work.

Playing fall ball in the Arizona League will help him get more reps. It would not be surprising to see Guerrero Jr. start next season in Buffalo before a quick call-up to Toronto. But most predictions in baseball roster management are futile propositions.

MVPs

The two brightest spots of the season for the Bisons were their two MVPs — catcher Danny Jansen (most valuable player) and right-handed pitcher Sean Reid-Foley (most valuable pitcher).

Jansen arguably had the most successful season of a player in a Bisons uniform, not only excelling in his first full season of Triple-A but earning his first major league call-up to the Toronto Blue Jays — and sticking there.

Jansen made his Triple-A debut with the Herd at the end of 2017 and continued his breakout performance in 2018. In 88 games with the Bisons, the catcher hit .275 with 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 58 RBIs. The stats earned Jansen two mid-season honors — representing the Bisons in the Triple-A All-Star Game and playing for Team USA in the Futures Game. In addition, he was the only Bison named an IL post-season All-Star.

Jansen made history with pitcher Reid-Foley as the two made their MLB debuts as a battery for the Blue Jays on Aug. 13 in Kansas City.

It was a breakout season for Reid-Foley, who won five straight decisions over a six-game stretch from June 26 through July 22, when he posted a 2.00 ERA. He struck out 10 batters in his second Triple-A start on May 29 against Columbus and recorded at least five strikeouts in all but three of his outings.

Reid-Foley, who started the season with Double-A New Hampshire, went 7-5 with a 3.90 ERA with the Bisons. He was a Sept. 1 call-up to the Blue Jays and in his third major league start, struck out 10 to earn his first big-league win against Miami on Sunday.

Mo' prospects, mo' problems

At the start of the season, the Bisons roster was loaded with prospects for the first time in quite some time. Six of the Blue Jays' top 20 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com in the spring, were in Buffalo to start the season.

It went amazingly well for Jansen (No. 6) and Ryan Borucki (No. 8). Borucki began the year with the Bisons, going 6-5 in 13 starts with a 3.27 ERA. That earned him his MLB debut on June 26. He has pitched with the Blue Jays since then, going 3-3 in 12 starts with a 4.52 ERA.

Infielder Richard Ureña (No. 11) started the season in extended spring training on the disabled list, joining the Bisons on May 4. He was a regular on the QEW express, playing 20 games with the Blue Jays in May and August. Ureña never quite found his groove at the plate, hitting .216 with Buffalo with 29 RBIs over 65 games.

Catcher Reese McGuire (No. 14) began the season rotating with Jansen behind the plate and the two got into a pretty good rhythm. The tandem became a favorite for the Bisons pitching staff as they focused on becoming excellent catchers while allowing the offense to come along a little slower. McGuire may have been a bit in Jansen's shadow, but showed he can be consistently good and is a player with big league potential. Over 96 games with the Herd, he hit .233, driving in 37 runs.

First baseman Rowdy Tellez (No. 15) is still looking for his big-league break. But in his second full season at Triple-A, Tellez showed improvement in his numbers. He finished 2018 hitting .270 (last year was .222) and while he struck out a bit (74 times) that's still less than last year's 94 Ks. In 112 games with the Bisons he drove in 50 runs, hit 13 homers and 22 doubles.

Right-handed reliever Carlos Ramirez (No. 17) made his MLB debut with the Blue Jays last September, but he wasn't long with the organization in 2018. He started with the Herd, going 0-1 in seven relief outings with a 5.40 ERA. He appeared in two games with the Blue Jays (0-0, 2.86) before being designated for assignment and claimed off waivers by the Oakland A's on May 13.

Anthony Alford (No. 3) wasn't on the Opening Day roster as a hamstring injury delayed the start of his season, but the outfielder ended up playing 105 games for the Bisons, hitting .240 with 34 RBIs.

So why with all the prospects, all the up-and-coming talent, did the Bisons fail to win?

It's a good question without an easy answer. Chemistry was not a problem, but consistency was. The team either exploded offensively as a lineup or failed to get the ball out of the infield. It was feast or famine at the plate. Combine that trend with roster moves that established a new high for transactions in a single season and the Bisons couldn't make up any ground in the loaded IL North Division.

Roster moves

Part of the consistency problem came from an ever-changing roster. The Bisons made a total of 257 roster moves in 2018 with 73 different players appearing in a game for Buffalo. That ties the team record for most players in a season during the Blue Jays affiliation, which began in 2013. The 257 roster moves also set a new high for transactions in a single season with Toronto, besting the mark of 239 roster moves made in 2014.

There's always next year

Opening Day 2019 is April 4 in Buffalo's downtown ballpark against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. By then, the ballpark should have a new name as the Coca-Cola Bottling Company is not renewing the naming rights deal with the Bisons.

But whatever name the park has, another new crop of Major League hopefuls will take the field. Who will be on the team?

It's way too early to guess that, but unless the Toronto Blue Jays have a fire sale in the winter, the roster should still be peppered with plenty of players with MLB potential. Getting that to translate into Triple-A wins has been the bane of many managers' existence in Buffalo for the past 13 seasons.

Bobby Meacham could be back, or the Blue Jays could again flip their New Hampshire and Buffalo managers, putting John Schneider, the Eastern League Manager of the Year, with the Bisons. Those moves are never announced until the end of the calendar year.

The Fisher Cats are still playing, facing Trenton (New York Yankees) in the Eastern League Eastern Divisional matchup. Top prospects Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio could find their way to Buffalo next year. Biggio won the Eastern League Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year awards. He leads New Hampshire in RBIs with 99 while hitting .252. Bichette is second in runs batted in (74) while hitting .286. Both have the potential to start 2019 in Buffalo.