Home of the Week: Love at first sight

Courtney Gorman said she fell in love with her home the moment she saw it. Since buying it nearly six years ago, she has furnished and accessorized it with meaningful family pieces. She also has made several updates and, inspired by her late mother, developed a love for gardening.

Here is how she described her background, her home and the style in which she has decorated it:

"I work for Edwards in Sanborn. I am the Indirect Procurement Manager for North America. I have lived in Buffalo all my life. I grew up in West Seneca and come from an Irish-Catholic family. I have four brothers and two sisters. We all still live in Western New York.

"I bought my house in October 2012 after owning a townhouse for eight years. I fell in love with this house as soon as I saw it. The day I saw it, I put in an offer that evening. I was lucky enough to get it. I love the neighborhood I live in. Every house is different and has its own character. I enjoy walking in the neighborhood and looking at all the different homes and gardens.

"The kitchen has hickory cabinets. I put in the tile backsplash a couple of years ago. I feel it enhances the kitchen and gives it more charm. The living room has the original fireplace that has been converted into a gas fireplace. Last year I put in a blower/heater and a new glass door. The new door is smaller than the door that was there. With the door being smaller it now shows some of the brick around the door. I never knew it was there. I love it!

"The chest with the coffee/tea set was my grandmother's and then my mom’s. The top is marble and I believe it is a German antique that my grandmother got in either the '60s or '70s here in the United States. There are dovetail joints in the drawers – a rare find.

"The corner hutch in my living room and the grandmother clock are both handmade by a friend. The hutch was made for my mother, and I took it after she passed away. Inside the hutch are a lot of my parents' wedding gifts they received from their wedding 51 years ago – platters, salt/pepper shakers and other serving pieces. Also in the hutch are some wine glasses and clay pottery. The sofa table with all the books was also handmade from a friend who did the hutch and grandmother clock.

"There is a corner hutch in my dining room I picked up last year from an antiques store in Lancaster. It is very difficult to find corner hutches. The furniture stores don’t have them or it is very rare if they do. With my dining room small, that was what I was looking for.

"Within the first year I put in several flowers beds in the backyard. The backyard was an empty canvas. I planted all the flowers myself. I either bought or got cuttings from my mother’s flower beds. My mother was a huge gardener and a big influence on me with learning the love of gardening.

"One year I plan on entering the Snyder-CleveHill Garden View garden walk. I find gardening very relaxing and rewarding. I love to share this with other people. In the front yard I wanted to have flowers line the walkway up to my front door. I had someone put in the bed and then I planted tulips for the spring. During the summer begonias line the walkway," she wrote.

Do you love your house enough to show it off? This could be your chance.

The Buffalo News is looking for other beautiful local homes and the stories behind them and their décor. Those chosen will be displayed in a weekly feature at buffalonews.com and could be chosen as Home of the Month in a Sunday edition of The Buffalo News.

If you are interested, tell us about your home in 150 words or less, and email 10 images (in .jpg form) of the interior and exterior to homeandstyle@buffnews.com.

Those chosen for BuffaloNews.com will be contacted by Home and Style Editor Susan Martin. A phone number is helpful. Single-family homes, condominiums, lofts and apartments are eligible.

The News will include your name and the city or town in which you reside but not your exact address.

* Take a look at our last Home of the Week: