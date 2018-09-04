Hamburg seeking hometown heroes nominations

Hamburg's Hometown Heroes banner project is accepting applications from veterans or their families for next year.

Banners with the photo of a Hamburg service member are hung on Buffalo and Main streets.

"It is very touching to see how much it means to them and their family," said organizer Sue Jantzi.

Applicants must have lived in Hamburg at some point in their lives, and can be living or deceased. Donations to underwrite the $125 cost of the banners can be made to Hamburg Hometown Heroes Banner Project, care of Sue Jantzi, 213 E. Prospect Ave., Hamburg, N.Y., 14075.

Banners are hung from April until just past Veterans Day, and are given to the family as a keepsake.

Applications are available at Hamburg village and town halls.