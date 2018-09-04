FRAWLEY, William J.

September 2, 2018, age 81. Beloved husband of the late Rose Ann (nee Hoch); dear father of Rosanna Marszalek, Lynn Bender, Susan Perry, Diane (Norman) Skulski, Karen (Fred) Kramer, Bertha (Michael) Farrell, Timothy (Theresa) Frawley, William Frawley, Kevin (Miki) Frawley and the late Helen Haas; grandfather of 21 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; brother of Thomas (Sally) Frawley, James Frawley and Gerald (Rosalie) Frawley; brother-in-law of Clarence Hoch; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Hopkins Rd.), where prayers will be held Friday at 9:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church at 10:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com