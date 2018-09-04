Ed Hochuli's son makes NFL referee debut for Bills-Ravens

Longtime NFL referee Ed Hochuli's son, Shawn, was promoted from back judge to referee for the 2018 season.

Shawn's first assignment is Sunday's Bills at Ravens game, according to officiating assignments released Tuesday.

Shawn and Alex Kemp were promoted following the retirements of his father and Jeff Triplette.

Shawn has been in the league since 2014 and worked as a side judge and back judge.