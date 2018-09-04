Driver shot at near Parkside and Scajaquada

A driver told Buffalo police he was shot at early Tuesday morning near Parkside Avenue and the Scajaquada Expressway, according to a city police report.

The shooting happened at about 12:40 a.m. The gunfire came from inside a white Dodge Charger with black stripes and tinted windows, the 20-year-old victim told police.

The victim, who was not injured, said he was heading east at the time. The vehicle was struck three times, according to the report.