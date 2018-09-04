DeWITT, John Henry

DeWITT - John Henry Age 69, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Friday, August 31, 2018 at Buffalo General Medical Center. John was born on September 4, 1948 in Latham, New York. He was son of the late Helen Ward DeWitt and Byron R. DeWitt of Pavilion. Beloved husband of Caryn Valle-DeWitt; devoted father of: John Byron DeWitt (Christina) of Amherst, Maria Danielle Maxwell of Richmond, Virginia, Joanna Blackmon (Adam) of Rochester, and Michael Dominic of Buffalo; he was the caring grandfather to Philip John and Ava Maria Maxwell. He left many family members, nieces, nephews, cherished friends, and neighbors who we are privileged to call extended family. There will be no prior calling hours, but instead a Celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads House www.crossroadshouse.com, P.O. Box 403 Batavia, NY 14021. For more information please call 585-343-8260 or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc. 329-333 West Main Street Batavia, New York 14020.