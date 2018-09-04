Dahlin, Mittelstadt headline Sabres Prospects Challenge roster

The Sabres have announced a 27-man roster for this weekend's Prospects Challenge in HarborCenter and the big names you would expect are slated to be available for the three games.

The contests against prospects from New Jersey, Boston and Pittsburgh will mark the debut of No. 1 overall pick Rasmus Dahlin and will give fans another glimpse of center Casey Mittelstadt, Buffalo's 2017 top pick who made his NHL debut in the final six games of last season.

The Sabres host New Jersey Friday night at 7, play Boston Saturday night at 7 and then close the tournament against Pittsburgh Monday at 12:30. Tickets for each game are $10 and are available at the KeyBank Center box office or at Sabres.com.

Defenseman Brendan Guhle and forward Alex Nylander, both of whom have appeared in the NHL with the Sabres, also are on the roster. The games will mark the organizational debut for forward Tage Thompson, acquired from St. Louis July 1 in the Ryan O'Reilly trade, and the first look in game action for free agent defenseman Lawrence Pilut of Sweden and college free agent Andrew Oglevie of Notre Dame.

The games also will be the start of North American action for goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who opted to play this year for Sudbury of the Ontario Hockey League rather than stay in his native Finland.

The Sabres will have 21 players on their roster who are organizational property or have AHL contracts with the Rochester Amerks. They also have six invitees. The full roster, with players listed alphabetically:

Forwards: Pascal Aquin* (Charlottetown-QMJHL), Rasmus Asplund, Eric Cornel, Cole Coskey* (Saginaw-OHL), Shane Eiserman* (New Hampshire-NCAA), Vasily Glotov, Kevin Hancock* (Owen Sound-OHL), Casey Mittelstadt, Alexander Nylander, Andrew Oglevie, Victor Olofsson, Matej Pekar, Judd Peterson, Myles Powell, Tage Thompson.

Defense: Arvin Atwal, Tobie Bisson* (Blainville-Boisbriand-QMJHL), Will Borgen, Rasmus Dahlin, Brendan Guhle, Brandon Hickey, Oskari Laaksonen, Lawrence Pilut, Devante Stephens, Nicholas Welsh* (Moncton-QMJHL).

Goalies: Jonas Johansson, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

* -- camp invitee