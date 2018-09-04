CIRINO, Lena (Bifulco)

CIRINO - Lena (nee Bifulco)

September 2, 2018, age 91, loving mother of Donna (Francis) McCooey, Rosemary (Peter) Schlenker, Tammy (Daniel) Santana, Mary Ellen (Tim Smith) Cirino and the late Anthony (Jean) Cirino; cherished grandmother of 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; dear sister of Neil (Sharon), Sam and predeceased by the late Theresa, Josephine, Lucy, Susie, Frank, Phillip and Carmen; also survived by nieces, nephews and dear friend and caregiver, Migdalia Cortes. The family will be present on Wednesday from 3-8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St., Clarence, where prayers will be said on Thursday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at a time and place to be announced. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com