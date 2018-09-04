Canadian LED manufacturer buys South Buffalo building, looks to expand

A Canadian manufacturer of LED light fixtures is considering an expansion into Buffalo now that its owner has purchased a long warehouse property along the city's Red Jacket Riverfront Park in the Old First Ward.

Joe DeLonghi, owner and president of Delviro Energy in Toronto, said his company would likely launch some kind of operation in Buffalo in the future to support its extensive sales and distribution in the United States.

He wasn't sure yet what form the expansion would take, or when, but suggested it could result in 75 to 100 new jobs.

"I don’t have a clear road map yet to that. I’m kind of taking it slow," he said. "We're going to probably do something there." DeLonghi bought the 106,000-square-foot facility at One Buffalo River Place, just off South Park Avenue, for $800,000. The two-story brick building, with six loading docks and 18-foot ceilings, was constructed in 1938 on 4.4 acres of land near the intersection of Smith Street and South Park Avenue.

The seller, Buffalo River Place Inc., is controlled by Future Mobility Healthcare, also of Canada. The Mississauga-based company designed, manufactured and distributed wheelchairs, walkers and related products and had received tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency in July 2011.

The purchase last month through DeLonghi's Lumen Power Technologies LLC also included a separate four-bay garage building and parking lot at 8 Bolton Place, next to a row of homes, as well as a 5,300-square-foot, two-story boarded-up brick building at 11 Bolton.

Since the acquisition, DeLonghi has installed more than $1 million worth of machinery at the facility — more than the building itself cost. And "there's a lot of other machinery I can put there," he added, although "it's not something I'm hurrying into, either."

He said a lot depends on the outcome of trade negotiations over the North American Free Trade Agreement and what kind of economic development incentives he can get from the state and city.

"I like Buffalo. I see a lot of growth in Buffalo," DeLonghi said. "I'm hoping to make some good business in Buffalo and helping the whole city prosper."

Founded 10 years ago, Delviro has already grown to be one of the largest LED manufacturers in Canada, with over $40 million in sales this year — up tenfold from $400,000 when it started. The company employs about 150.

"We’ve been growing pretty strong over the past 10 years," DeLonghi said.

The company makes LED fixtures for commercial, industrial and architectural markets, producing and shipping about 300,000 fixtures every year from its two facilities in Toronto. Unlike many of its competitors, which often import parts from China or other countries, DeLonghi noted that his company designs and makes both the electric boards and the final fixtures, with a full fabrication department and production center to assemble and ship the products.

"We do it all. That’s what's made us grow so fast," DeLonghi said. "We can compete against the Chinese, against companies that are just manufacturing the fixtures and not the boards, and we can deliver in two weeks rather than 10 to 12 weeks."

Delviro sells through distributors in Canada and through independent agents and distributors in the United States, but does not sell to the retail market. In one of its biggest Canadian contracts, the company sold 150,000 fixtures for installation and use in 550 Canadian Tire stores.

About 40 percent of the company's sales are already in the United States, but DeLonghi said he "kind of wanted to hedge my bets with this whole Trump and NAFTA thing," by ensuring he had a U.S. base. Additionally, "I know the properties in Buffalo are pretty reasonable in comparison" to Toronto, he said.

"That building would have cost me $15 million in Toronto," DeLonghi said.

DeLonghi, who owns "quite a few" industrial properties in the Toronto area as investments, said he's "been looking at Buffalo for a while," and became aware that the warehouse was being sold.

He said he also bought a separate 30,000-square-foot building in Buffalo, but "more as an investment" and not for Delviro.

"I buy industrial buildings on the side and transform them into flex space and commercial office space," he said.