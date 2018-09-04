BUSSHART, Patricia F. (Barnett)

Of West Seneca, NY. Entered into rest September 3, 2018. Devoted mother of Joseph (Sara) Busshart, James "Mike" (Bridget Kelley) Busshart, Patricia "Mickey" (late Anthony) Eberl, Helen (Thomas) Jonas, Barbara (Anthony) Carlon, Brenda (Ronald) Shaw, Donna Morrison, Ann Marie "Nancy" (late Frank) Schoenle, Mary Ann (David) Watkins, Thomas Busshart, and John (Myra) Busshart; cherished grandmother of twenty grandchildren; thirty-five great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and the late Sgt. Daniel J. Shaw; loving daughter of the late Leo and Lucy (nee Chavanne) Barnett; dear sister of the late Eileen (late Robert) Riley, Donald Barnett, Bernard Barnett, Jacqueline (late Ronald) Youngman, and Kathleen (Robert) Yiengst; companion of the late Norbert Bialo; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday and Thursday from 4-8 pm, where prayers will be held Friday morning at 9 o'clock, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Bernadette's Church, at 10 o'clock. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com