Buffalo police: K9 officer and 'Lehner' nab their first suspect

Buffalo Police Officer Jared Domaracki and his K9 partner Lehner nabbed their first suspect together, Buffalo police announced Tuesday. The dog is named after Lt. Craig Lehner, the Buffalo police officer who died in a dive training accident last year.

On Friday, Domaracki and the dog were responding to a call of a man with a gun on East Delavan Avenue when they spotted someone matching the description. Domaracki stopped his patrol vehicle and the suspected gunman took off running, police said in a Facebook post.

K9 Lehner tracked the suspect into an area with heavy vegetation off of Hazelwood Avenue and he was taken into custody "without incident," police said.

He was identified as Marco M. Sweat, 37, of Buffalo.

Arrest records show that a person walking by Sweat accidentally bumped into him and apologized to Sweat and that Sweat became upset and lifted up his shirt, displaying what appeared to be a black handgun tucked into the waist of his pants. The person asked Sweat to leave repeatedly and Sweat refused, records show.

Sweat was charged with a misdemeanor count of second-degree menacing and a violation for second-degree harassment. No weapon was recovered.