Buffalo man flees accident near Darien Lake, charged with DWI

A Buffalo man who fled the scene of a car accident near Darien Lake Theme Park late Monday night was later arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's office.

Donald Summers, 48, was arrested for DWI as well as DWI with a blood alcohol level over .08 percent, deputies said.

He was found to be fleeing on foot from the scene of a minor car accident on Alleghany Road in Darien, deputies said.