Bills season outlook: QB issue looms, but that's not all

The Buffalo Bills aren't getting much respect heading into the 2018 season.

Breaking a 17-year playoff drought last year in dramatic fashion has done little to change the dim projections for the team this season. After Nathan Peterman was announced as the starting quarterback Monday, ESPN's "Football Power Index" was updated. The Bills ranked 32nd — dead last in the NFL — with the league's worst defense and second-worst offense.

Ouch.

Sports Illustrated's team preview included the following: "Bottom line: Top to bottom, this is one of the NFL's least talented rosters. A second year of overachievement is improbable."

Double ouch.

"You can't worry," General Manager Brandon Beane said of outside expectations. "I've been a part of teams that have been predicted to win the Super Bowl, so it goes either way. You've got to just focus on what you can control."

"We don't worry too much about that," coach Sean McDermott echoed. "Obviously, people have their opinions. This is the time of year where you see a lot of people projecting. That's your job, and we respect that."

Last year's unlikely playoff berth obscured the fact this is a roster in the middle of a rebuild. Here's a capsule preview at the Bills' 2018 season:

Top strengths

Shady: Just as it was a year ago. LeSean McCoy is coming off his third consecutive Pro Bowl season with the Bills, and still doesn't appear to have lost a step at 30 years old. The Bills have operated all summer as if McCoy will be available to them as a police investigation in Georgia continues after the running back's ex-girlfriend was allegedly assaulted in a home he owns in suburban Atlanta. McCoy has spoken to the media just once, at the start of training camp, and refused to answer any questions about that investigation.

Just as it was a year ago. LeSean McCoy is coming off his third consecutive Pro Bowl season with the Bills, and still doesn't appear to have lost a step at 30 years old. The Bills have operated all summer as if McCoy will be available to them as a police investigation in Georgia continues after the running back's ex-girlfriend was allegedly assaulted in a home he owns in suburban Atlanta. McCoy has spoken to the media just once, at the start of training camp, and refused to answer any questions about that investigation. The secondary: What was a question mark heading into last season quickly became the backbone of the defense. Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer played safety like they've been teammates for years, while Tre'Davious White showed signs of becoming one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. They're all back and have big plans for 2018.

What was a question mark heading into last season quickly became the backbone of the defense. Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer played safety like they've been teammates for years, while Tre'Davious White showed signs of becoming one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. They're all back and have big plans for 2018. Stephen Hauschka: "Hausch Money," had a solid first season in Buffalo, converting 29 of 33 field goals and all 29 extra-point attempts. He was particularly strong on long attempts, going 7 of 9 from 50-plus yards.

Biggest worries

The quarterbacks: In starting the season with just Nathan Peterman and Josh Allen, the Bills have a massive lack of experience at the most important position. If Peterman implodes like last year and Allen isn't ready, then what?

In starting the season with just Nathan Peterman and Josh Allen, the Bills have a massive lack of experience at the most important position. If Peterman implodes like last year and Allen isn't ready, then what? The offensive line: The losses of center Eric Wood and left guard Richie Incognito looked massive in the preseason. In consecutive weeks, the team's starting quarterback got hurt playing behind the starting O-line.

The losses of center Eric Wood and left guard Richie Incognito looked massive in the preseason. In consecutive weeks, the team's starting quarterback got hurt playing behind the starting O-line. Wide receivers: Kelvin Benjamin is the established No. 1. After that, well, who knows? Second-year veteran Zay Jones may be under more pressure than anyone on the roster to show he can live up to his second-round draft status and become a viable No. 2 option. Veteran Jeremy Kerley will get the first look in the slot, but he's not a player defensive coordinators lose sleep over.

Offensive emphasis

Create mismatches. That is what new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll — the St. Francis High School product 0151 is all about. Maybe that means utilizing the tight ends — a position Daboll coached in New England — in new ways. Maybe it means more throws to the running backs, including Marcus Murphy, who played his way onto the roster with a strong training camp. Whatever it is, expect Daboll to deploy creative lineups and formations to try and find the defense's weak link.

Defensive emphasis

Get more heat on the passer. The Bills finished with just 27 sacks last season, which tied for 29th in the NFL. While sacks aren't the be-all, end-all for a defense, it's clear that number needs to improve. Trent Murphy was signed in free agency with that in mind, but a nagging groin injury has led to questions about what he'll be able to provide. It would help if 2016 first-round draft pick Shaq Lawson could develop into the pass rusher he was supposed to be coming out of Clemson.

Looming question

When will Allen take over at quarterback? Peterman deserves praise for putting his nightmare rookie season behind him and earning the starting job, but it's hard not to feel like he's simply keeping the seat warm until Allen — the seventh overall draft pick — is ready.

Outlook

McDermott and Beane bought themselves some time last year by ending the playoff drought, even if the GM pushed back against that idea when he said, "That's not in our DNA. … We're wired to win every day." That will be tough, especially at the start of the year. Opening the season with three of the first four and five of the first seven games on the road is a tough ask for any team, but especially so with an inexperienced quarterback and shaky offensive line.

Give the Bills credit: They exceeded expectations a year ago. There is a clear plan in place, but at least from this corner, it's still a year away. It's hard not to look ahead to 2019, when the Bills will have 10 draft picks and a boatload of salary-cap space to upgrade the roster. Keep that in mind if the national prognosticators are right about the Bills this year.

Projected record: 6-10.