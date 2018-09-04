Bills games at New Era Field: Parking rates, what you can bring in, promotions and more

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

Schedule

Sept. 9: at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Sept. 16: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m., CBS

Sept. 23: at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., CBS

Sept. 30: at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., CBS

Oct. 7: vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

Oct. 14: at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Oct. 21: at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

Oct. 29: vs. New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Nov. 4: vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox

Nov. 11: at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Nov. 18: Bye week.

Nov. 25: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS

Dec. 2: at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

Dec. 9: vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Dec. 16: vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Dec. 23: at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Dec. 30: vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

•••

Parking

Lots open four hours before kickoff and close two hours after the game. All spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Reserving of spaces is not allowed and guests will not be allowed to purchase additional spaces. Parking rates are as follows:

Cars

Lot 2 Preferred and Lot 6 Preferred (clubs and suites only sold in advance): $30

Lots 1, 3, 4, 5, 7: $30 or $25 if purchased in advance

Lot 2 ADA and Lot 6 ADA (Accessible parking): $30

Larger vehicles

Campers: $100 (if available). Camper Lot parking must be purchased in advance by contacting the Bills Ticket Office. Vehicles must enter the Camper Lot from Camper Drive off Abbott Road across from the stadium, beginning at 8 a.m. and closing at 10 p.m. one day prior to scheduled events. No campers or other vehicles will be permitted in any other parking areas and/or driveways outside of these published hours.

$100 (if available). Camper Lot parking must be purchased in advance by contacting the Bills Ticket Office. Vehicles must enter the Camper Lot from Camper Drive off Abbott Road across from the stadium, beginning at 8 a.m. and closing at 10 p.m. one day prior to scheduled events. No campers or other vehicles will be permitted in any other parking areas and/or driveways outside of these published hours. Limousines: $100.

$100. Buses: $100. Bus parking must be purchased in advance by contacting the Bills Ticket Office and is subject to availability. A $100 refundable deposit is required.

•••

Pregame activities

Buffalo Bills Fan Zone

Fan-friendly indoor tailgate held in the ADPRO Sports Training Center. Opens 3 1/2 hours before kickoff. Admission is free.

The BILLevard

Area outside the Bills Team Store on Abbott Road hosts pregame entertainment, including interactive games, food trucks, music and contests. Opens four hours before kickoff.

Tailgating

A Buffalo tradition, tailgating is available in most parking lots. Parking lots open four hours before the game and close two hours afterward.

Fans are encouraged to tailgate in front of or behind their vehicles only and not use adjacent parking spaces.

Fans are asked to be considerate of other vehicles and property, dispose of all trash, and extinguish all flames and grills before entering the game. Fans are asked to use raised charcoal or gas grills only. Open fire pits and fires on the pavement are prohibited.

Trash bags are available and tied bags can be taken to the dumpster or left near your car to be collected by stadium personnel

•••

Getting in

New Era field has six main gates and all tickets are accepted at any gates. All entrances provide access to guests with disabilities. Gates for fans with club and suite tickets are located at Toyota Gate 2, Pepsi Gate 3, M&T Bank Gate 6, and PrimeSport Gate 7.

Gates open 90 minutes before kickoff. Fans are advised to arrive at gates at least one hour before kickoff.

The Bills are using mobile ticketing this season rather than paper tickets. According to a news release fans can manage through tickets through the My One Buffalo app or buffalobills.com to view, transfer, send or sell their tickets at any time. Fans are urged to download their tickets 24 hours before the game and the tickets can be scanned via smartphone at the New Era Field gates.

All fans are encouraged to have photo ID at all times.

•••

Security

Entrances

The Bills urge fans to arrive 60-90 minutes before kickoff. Metal detectors are in use.

Do remove: Cameras, glasses cases, keys and phone.

Do not remove: Belts, coins, wallets or jewelry.

What you can bring in

Clear bags smaller than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches.​

Additional clothing and blankets carried loosely.

One gallon clear plastic freezer bags.

Small clutch bag about 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches, with or without a handle or strap.

Cameras with lenses shorter than 6 inches.

Food – unopened, single-serve containers carried in an approved size clear plastic bag

IPads and tablet devices.

What you cannot bring in

Battery-operated clothing (socks, jackets, etc.)

Tobacco products, including cigarettes/electronic cigarettes, chewing tobacco, lighters/matches​

Drones

Alcoholic beverages or illegal substances

Animals (with the exception of service animals)

Bags that exceed allowable sizes

Beach balls, footballs, balls, inflatable items such as balloons

Bottles, cans, thermoses, and other beverage containers

Clothing or material with profane language or obscene graphics

Headwear or clothing that may impede the view of other guests

Laptop computers, radios

Laser pointer devices, noisemakers

Promotional materials not approved by the Bills

Seat cushions larger than 15 inches by 15 inches or that contain armrests, zippers, pockets, flaps or metal backs

Selfie sticks

Strollers

Umbrellas

Video cameras and tripods

Weapons

Any other item deemed dangerous or inappropriate

•••

Fan conduct

Fans with concerns about conduct in their section or the stadium can text BILLS, followed by their location and issue, to 69050 or call (716) 312-8933.

•••

Re-entry

Fans who leave New Era Field may not re-enter using the same event ticket. In the event of an emergency, fans can go to a guest service booth. Re-entry to the enclosed club or suite areas is permitted for guests with the appropriate ticket.

•••

WiFi

To connect, select the network “Bills Guest Wi-Fi.”

•••

Key phone numbers

Administrative offices: (716) 648-1800

Account services: 1-877-BB-TICKS

Team store: 1-888-BUF-GEAR

•••

Family-friendly info

Alcohol free sections: Sections 224, 225, 226 and 227 of the stadium are designated as Alcohol Free. Profanity and alcohol consumption in these sections will result in ejection.

The BILLievers: The band plays on the Labatt Blue Stage from 11:30 a.m. until 12:55 p.m. located directly behind the Team Store between New Era Gate 4 and Tim Hortons Gate 5.

Bills Buddy Program: Parents bringing children or individuals to the stadium can register for the Bills Buddy Program at any Guest Service Booth inside the stadium or in the ADPRO Sports Training Center. If parties become separated, identifying wristbands and information will help reunited anyone who is lost.

•••

Promotions schedule

Here’s a look at who the Bills will honor – and what they’ll give away – during regular season games this season at New Era Field.

Week 2, vs. L.A. Chargers: Hometown heroes will be honored in a pregame ceremony, while at halftime a local youth football organization will scrimmage. The gate giveaway is a rally towel.

Week 5, vs. Tennessee: As part of the NFL’s “Crucial Catch” campaign, local cancer survivors will be honored in a pregame ceremony. Hispanic Heritage Month will also be honored in a pregame ceremony that will include the presentation of the 2018 Hispanic Heritage Leadership Award. A flag football scrimmage will take place at halftime, while the gate giveaway is a Yowie.

Week 8, vs. New England (Monday Night Football): Running back Thurman Thomas’ No. 34 jersey will be retired at halftime. The gate giveaway is a Thomas jersey rally towel.

Week 9, vs. Chicago: As part of the NFL’s “Salute to Service” initiative, the Bills will honor the six military branches during a pregame ceremony. A flag football scrimmage will be held at halftime, while the gate giveaway is a dog tag.

Week 12, vs. Jacksonville: “Family Day” will feature packages that include four tickets, four hot dogs, bags of chips and Pepsi products for $160. In support of the NFL’s Play 60 initiative, students who completed the Play 60 Challenge and Fitness for Kids Challenge will be recognized in a pregame ceremony. The gate giveaway is a winter headband.

Week 14, vs. New York Jets: Players will promote their chosen charities as part of the “My Cause, My Cleats” program.

Week 15, vs. Detroit: The Bills will honor a local high school coach of the year (one from the Buffalo area and one from the Rochester area) during a pregame ceremony.

Week 17, vs. Miami: The annual fan appreciation game will feature several prizes given away during the game.

— Material gathered from the Bills