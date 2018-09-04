Bills DT Kyle Williams unsure of when his 13th NFL season will start

Kyle Williams knows it could have been worse.

When Cleveland Browns receiver Rashard Higgins crashed into Williams’ right knee during the second preseason game, the veteran Buffalo Bills’ defensive tackle escaped serious injury.

“It’s kind of the cost of doing business, but a guy comes flying there almost full speed like that, it definitely could have been much, much worse,” Williams said Monday, as the Bills started their practice week.

As it is, the collision left Williams with an injury that took him out of the next two preseason games. He was able to practice Monday, saying he felt “OK.” The Bills aren’t required to put out an official injury report until Wednesday, so it’s still to be determined if Williams’ 13th NFL season in Buffalo will start Sunday against the Ravens.

“You know, we'll see,” he said. “We'll go day by day. Obviously I'm not here to watch and I'm not good at watching. So I'm going to work as hard as I can to progress.”

Williams joked that he’s “been accused of being really, really smart” when asked if another week of rest would have him closer to 100 percent. “Hopefully I'll just continue to get better and better the more reps I do. Like I said, I'm preparing like I'm going to play and I want to play, but I also am not going to go out there and hurt my team.”

When Williams does get into the lineup, he’ll play in his 168th game for the Bills. That ranks second in franchise history among defensive linemen, behind only Hall of Famer Bruce Smith (217 games).

“It'll come down to performance and how I feel this week,” Williams said. “You know, if I feel like I can perform at a high level the way that I want to – the way that I expect to play – and I can help our team, then all systems go. But if I feel like I would be a detriment and I'm out there just to be out there ... that's where you have to be able to discern what the difference is in those two things.”

A clue as to how the Bills might feel about Williams’ chances of playing Sunday can be found in how they constructed their 53-man roster. Keeping just four defensive tackles is a good indication the coaching staff does not expect to be without Williams for long.

With training camp and the preseason now in the rear-view mirror, the Bills are in regular-season mode.

“I think patience is a lot shorter,” Williams said. “It's one thing to be here in OTAs and have months to get prepared and get ready. It's another thing to be here on a Monday where we're actually stealing an extra day” of preparation.

“It's making sure we're up to speed and we're on top of things a lot quicker and we're not making any mental mistakes that lead to physical mistakes.”