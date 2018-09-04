Batting practice: Around the Blue Jays system, final stats for the Bisons and more

Playoff time

Well, not for Buffalo, but for other teams in the Blue Jays system. Double-A New Hampshire finished second in the Eastern League Eastern Division and meets Trenton in the divisional series.

The Class-A Lansing Lugnuts will meet Bowling Green in the best-of-three first round series in the Midwest League.

The Bluefield Blue Jays already went to the playoffs, and lost, dropping a three-game series to Princeton in the short-season Class A Appalachian League.

In the Northwest League, the Vancouver Canadians entered the final week of the season with a two-game lead in the North Division but lost four straight, ousting them from the playoffs.

Up-and-Coming

Among the honors in the system for the Blue Jays, New Hampshire’s Cavan Biggio earned Double-A Eastern League MVP and Rookie of the Year awards while John Schneider was the Eastern League Manager of the Year.

Two Dunedin players tied for the Florida State League batting title as right fielder Rodrigo Orozco and second baseman Ivan Castillo both hit .304 in more than 100 games in Class A.

Regional Rivals

The Bisons finished the season 17-18 combined against Rochester and Syracuse in the Thruway Cup race. The Herd has not won the trophy since 2013.

By the numbers

25 – stolen bases this season by Roemon Fields.

13 – home runs this season by Rowdy Tellez.

58 – RBIs this season by Danny Jansen.

He said it:

“I’m a little disappointed in the season. I was hoping this time of the year talking about going to the playoffs and winning a championship for Buffalo.” – Bisons manager Bobby Meacham