BALON - Maryann C. Of Lackawanna, NY; September 1, 2018. Dedicated mother of Daniel, Tina, John (Jessy), Steven (Nicole), David and Anthony (Amanda); dear sister of Carolyn (Joseph) Moronski; cherished grandmother of Hannah Rose, Matthew, Timothy, Bridget, Sarah, Garrett and Logan. The family will receive friends today, Sept. 4th, from 2-7pm at the O'CONNELL-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME (NEW LOCATION), 1884 So. Park Ave. (near Tifft). In lieu of flowers, please donate to Big Maple Farms Natural Therapies Inc. of Ridgway, PA @ www.bigmaplefarmnt.net