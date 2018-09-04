And the next 'Bachelor' will be ...

Western New York native Jason Tartick – who became known for being a great kisser on last season’s “The Bachelorette” – got the big kiss-off this morning.

The fan choice online to be the next “Bachelor” after finishing third in the past season of “The Bachelorette” was passed over in favor of former National Football League practice squad player Colton Underwood.

The announcement was made this morning on ABC’s "Good Morning America.”

Bennett Graebner, the Buffalo native who is one of the showrunners of the popular ABC reality show, wrote in an email to The Buffalo News after the announcement that Tartick handled the decision well and gave Tartick fans some hope for the future.

“I cannot remember a season when we had such great guys to choose from,” wrote Graebner. “Jason, Blake and Colton are all exceptional, and they made this decision incredibly difficult. I wish we could have chosen all three to be the Bachelor.

“While I’m happy for Colton, and excited to take on this journey with him, there’s no question that I’m a little heartbroken Jason and I won’t be heading back to Buffalo to shoot some of the upcoming season. He and I spoke yesterday. He’s such a well-grounded and accomplished individual that he took the news in stride. Could we again be talking about the possibility of Jason as the Bachelor a year from now? I sure hope so.”

Underwood finished fourth in last season’s “The Bachelorette” featuring Becca Kufrin and became known for revealing that he is a virgin. Blake was the runner-up.

Underwood wasn’t as well-known as a NFL player. He played at Illinois State and was a tight end on the practice squads of the San Diego Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles and Oakland Raiders for a few seasons. According to NFL.com, he didn’t have any statistics in the league.

In this summer’s “Bachelor in Paradise,” he was dating Tia, who he dated briefly before going on “The Bachelorette.” They reportedly ended their relationship on Monday’s episode of “Paradise,” a clue that Underwood would be the next “Bachelor” instead of Tartick and four other people identified as candidates.

A 2006 Williamsville East graduate, Tartick, 29, was widely viewed as the fan favorite online. Of course, that guaranteed Tartick nothing.

When there were online reports over the last few days that Underwood was chosen, Tartick's fans weren’t happy.

Of course, as Graebner suggested, it doesn’t mean he’ll never be “The Bachelor.”

As in love, there is always hope that he’ll eventually be chosen, especially if there is a backlash to his being passed over this time.

Tartick, who works for KeyBank in Seattle, was originally identified on the program as being from that Washington city. But he asked Graebner to change Seattle to Buffalo after the opening episode.

When Tartick was one of the final four who had hometown dates with Kufrin, his parents came here from North Carolina to participate in scenes in a Buffalo home set up for the occasion.