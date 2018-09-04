Man charged with criminally negligent homicide in wife's fentanyl overdose death

An Orleans County man has been arrested in connection with the drug overdose death of his wife late last year, according to the Albion Police Department.

The arrest Monday of Kevin J. McMullen, 32, of the Town of Albion, came nine months after an investigation into the death of Megan McMullen, 33, last Dec. 18 in the couple's West State Street home after she overdosed on fentanyl, police said.

The investigation was jointly conducted by the Albion Police Department, Orleans County Major Felony Crime Task Force, Orleans County District Attorney's Office and the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office.

Albion police said the investigation revealed that McMullen took his wife to Rochester, where he provided her with fentanyl, on which she subsequently overdosed, and which caused her to go into respiratory arrest. McMullen performed rescue breaths on his wife until she began breathing and then drove her back to their residence, where she overdosed again. She then went into cardiac arrest and McMullen administered CPR on her.

But instead of immediately calling 911 to get medical aid for his wife, police said, McMullen injected himself with fentanyl and called 911 several hours later. His wife was deceased by the time help arrived, Albion police said.

McMullen was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell for providing his wife with the lethal fentanyl. He also was charged with criminally negligent homicide for providing the lethal dose of fentanyl that caused her death and for not getting her the medical assistance that could have saved her life.

McMullen was arraigned in the Town of Albion Court and held in the Orleans County Jail on $50,000 bail. He is to return to court on Friday, police said.

As a result of their investigation, police said, several dealers of the deadly fentanyl and heroin have been identified in Rochester. Police said the dealers were supplying the drug to customers in Orleans County and may bear responsibly for several overdoses in the area.