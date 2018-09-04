20-year-old man seriously injured during large student party near UB

A 20-year Westchester County man was seriously injured Monday during a large gathering at an off-campus student housing complex near the University at Buffalo north campus, according to the Amherst Police Department.

Police said the department had received numerous complaints of a large, "out of control" outdoor party at The Villas on Rensch. Officers responding to the scene said they encountered hundreds of intoxicated youths.

Police said a man from Port Chester, had fallen off the roof of one of the apartments. The man was initially unresponsive, police said.

The victim was evaluated by both North Bailey firefighters and emergency medical technicians from Twin City ambulance before he was transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of what were described at the time as serious injuries.