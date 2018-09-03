WNY union members celebrate organized labor at South Buffalo parade

Labor Day means more than just a day off from work, especially for the hundreds of union members who marched Monday in the annual Labor Day parade in South Buffalo.

A sun-drenched Abbott Road became the canvas for workers to celebrate the role of organized labor, which supporters say protects workers' rights and affects the lives of thousands of Western New York families.

"I think it’s really important for people to know the story of labor and how it impacts people’s lives," said Jacqui Berger, a member of New York State United Teachers and United University Professions. "It’s also to send a message to people who don’t understand the importance of labor – the 40-hour work week, days off, all of those kinds of things were hard-fought by the unions. People don’t remember that."

The route of the AFL-CIO Labor Day Parade covered nearly a mile starting on Abbott near the Buffalo Irish Center, and then down Cazenovia Street into Cazenovia Park. Parade participants also included local politicians, many of whom are running for office. Beats of a bass drum and the wail of bagpipes ushered floats and marchers, some of whom tossed candy to children lining the sides of the route.

At a time when the Trump administration has enacted tariffs, is trying to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement and is attempting to freeze wages of federal workers, representatives of local unions said their organizations are striving to improve members' lives.

Local 897, United Auto Workers, which represents employees at the Ford Stamping Plant in Woodlawn, is in "really good shape," according to Dale E. Rogers, president and chairman. That's because the plant helps make Ford vehicles that are selling well, he said.

Aluminum tariffs are affecting operations, but officials are still waiting to see how the situation pans out, Rogers said.

He said that while he supports some of President Trump's stated goals, the president's tactics toward unions trouble him.

"It’s a shame because I think some of the things he's doing, wanting fair trade and free trade, is the right thing, but the way he’s going about it might not be the right way," he said. "And attacking unions is, in my opinion, the wrong way."

Another proposal from the Trump administration – to privatize the postal service – is being opposed by the local letter carriers' union.

"No president in the history of the United States has ever wanted to privatize the postal service," said David J. Grosskopf Jr., president of Branch 3, National Association of Letter Carriers. The union is working with members of Congress to stop privatization, which Grosskopf said he fears would involve giving the lucrative parts of postal delivery to large business interests. The union wants to maintain universal delivery to the entire country, he said.

There is still a lot to be determined about the impacts of the Trump administration's actions on trade and tariffs, said Richard Lipsitz, president of the Western New York Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO.

Lipsitz said he's concerned about the state of the national economy, including looming debt and paying for tax cuts enacted by the president, who he says has created a tone and tenor of division, hatred and anger in the country.

"We were doing fairly well around here before he became president," Lipsitz said. "In fact, I'll take the position that we're going to do a lot worse as his presidency continues."

One of the recent challenges unions are facing is conveying their importance to younger members, said Berger, the NYSUT member who is also an Amherst Town Board member.

"It’s been really important spending a lot more time talking to members, letting them understand what the union can do for you, how the union can protect you from abuse," Berger said. "Employers take advantage of workers and without a union it would be even worse, so getting them to understand, it's important."