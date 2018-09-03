What Raiders coach Jon Gruden said about acquiring AJ McCarron

The Oakland Raiders acquired quarterback AJ McCarron from the Bills on Saturday in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

McCarron takes the place as Derek Carr's backup. The Raiders cut former Bills first-round pick E.J. Manuel to make room on the roster for McCarron.

Here is what Raiders coach Jon Gruden said about McCarron, amid all the questions about the trade of Khalil Mack:

"He had been at Cincinnati with Paul Guenther, our defensive coordinator. I had been impressed with him when he was put into some tough spots in a playoff drive on a very good football team and he went in there and did some really good things. Signed by Buffalo, I think he got a big signing bonus, things didn’t work out.

"He’s young, he’s got some playing experience in some big games. We have a lot of intelligence on him, (defensive backs coach) Derrick Ansley was at Alabama (with him), I had him on my little episode (on ESPN). I got to know AJ and Paul Guenther was with him on a daily basis. So, we feel like we got better at the quarterback position and we have to prove that, too.”

Now the challenge is getting McCarron ready to play should he be called upon.

“Hopefully, Derek stays healthy. That’s No. 1, we have to fast-track AJ, he’s in here now working with (quarterbacks coach) Brian Callahan and he’ll be a consistent visitor here at this facility for the next few weeks. He’s got a lot of catching up to do ... There is a possibility that we bring another arm in here, so we’ll see.”