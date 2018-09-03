Vic Carucci: Bills traveled bold road with Allen ... until the moment of truth

Boldness has its limits.

The Bills might have been the very definition of bold in making all of the moves necessary to climb high enough in the draft to get their franchise quarterback.

They might have been bolder still with the selection, itself, turning to a mid-major school for a big kid with a big arm but lousy accuracy that made it ripe for second-guessing.

Nevertheless, at the moment of truth, the Bills played it safe.

Sean McDermott wouldn’t get into why Josh Allen lost out to Nathan Peterman for the No. 1 job when he spoke with reporters Monday. However, it’s reasonable to assume the coach and the Bills’ other decision-makers determined that for all that they loved about Allen, for whatever warts they were willing to overlook to make him the seventh overall pick, they couldn’t allow themselves to take the risk of putting him on the field for a game that counts.

No one at One Bills Drive will say so publicly, but it’s clear that those in charge watched the rookie get pummeled by the Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive front in his first and only preseason start and became frightened at the thought of him taking an even worse beating in Sunday’s opener at Baltimore ... and beyond.

At some level, you have to think they don’t trust their reconstructed offensive line to protect him or Allen’s ability to protect himself, by anticipating blitzes and getting rid of the ball quickly, well enough to avoid the worst-case scenario of suffering a serious injury.

For now, there’s the organizational consensus that Peterman’s one year of NFL experience and stronger preseason numbers compared to Allen will make the choice something a rightfully skeptical fan base can buy.

Perhaps the most revealing comment McDermott made after announcing the decision to go with Peterman was this: “He’s a steady young man, and a lot can be said for that.”

Steady does have its merits, even when describing someone whose rookie debut was the epitome of unsteadiness. But it doesn’t sell nearly as well as dynamic, the word that describes what Allen can do with a football, and that’s why McDermott felt compelled to make “steady” a key part of his pitch.

Picking Allen would have generated far more buzz to begin the season. The New York Jets went that route by making Sam Darnold, the third overall choice, their starter to face the Lions Sunday and the only rookie QB to start in Week 1.

Peterman’s arm is solid, as is his athleticism. Although he worked with quarterback guru Tom House in the offseason to help enhance his ability to throw with greater velocity, Peterman relies more on knowing when and where to deliver throws than making eye-widening plays. That’s why the Bills were able to land him in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

“For me, it’s just about hitting the right spot on time and anticipating it and getting it to the right guy,” Peterman told reporters. “I’ve got to continue to do that. I think the work I did this offseason definitely helped, and I’ve just got to continue with that. You can’t stop now.”

The former Pitt standout is well aware of what’s lurking over his shoulder. It’s the 6-foot-5, 237-pound frame of the kid from Wyoming.

Allen can launch a 65-yard bomb with the flick of his right arm. He can make the ball look like an arrow as it travels through a pair of defenders and into the waiting arms of a receiver in the end zone. Despite being built like a tight end, he’s fast and nimble enough to not only avoid pressure, but also move the sticks.

At the moment, the Bills seem inclined to use all of that abundance of raw talent on their scout-team offense, as Allen and other reserves mimic the opponent for the sake of the defensive starters.

“I can’t do anything about it except put my head down, continue to work, give the first-team defense a good look on scout O and help Nate in whatever way possible,” Allen told reporters. “And at the same time, I’ve got to prepare and be ready to play football in case something happens. The game of football’s weird that way, so you’ve always got to be prepared.”

Saying Peterman gives the Bills a better chance to beat the Ravens is probably a bit of a stretch. It might not even be all that accurate to say he offers less possibility of the Bills beating themselves, considering those five first-half interceptions he threw 10 months ago against the Los Angeles Chargers.

But with that L.A. nightmare still fresh, Peterman is likely to do his level best to steer clear of danger. Allen’s instincts are to let it fly, because he knows he has the physical ability to do so.

The question that begs to be answered is: Just how concerned are the Bills that the developmental project many draft analysts thought Allen would be is larger than they might have bargained for? Could that be the impetus for bringing in free-agent Paxton Lynch, the Denver Broncos' 2016 first-round pick, for a workout Tuesday?

Allen might have provided a clue about the development he still needs when, in dismissing the notion that the Cincinnati game was a setback, he said, “Any rep that I get is going to help me continue to grow. Coach McDermott says it all the time, ‘You either win or you learn.’ I got to learn from those reps; I’m going to continue to learn from anything I can see, anything I can do. Just understanding what Coach (offensive coordinator Brian) Daboll’s trying to teach me, picking up things here and there and just trying to get better.”

As much as McDermott said Peterman “earned the right” to start, it’s fair to say Allen did his part to squander an opportunity to convince the coaches he was ready for the spotlight in the little more than the half he played against the Bengals. It’s hard to build your case to be the starter when you’re getting sacked five times, as he was by the Bengals, and otherwise running for your life.

A larger body of work — including offseason and training-camp practices — was considered, of course, but there’s no minimizing the sense that Allen seemed every bit the rookie he is as all hell broke loose around him.

“I think there’s a lot of variables to it,” center Ryan Groy said. “I’m not going to say one’s better than the other, but I think experience, mobility, getting rid of the ball, all those things come into it, are a factor. But at the end of the day, it comes down to protection.”

The Bills’ offensive line might not necessarily be solely responsible for Allen losing the competition, but it did have a bit of a heavy heart for the way things played out.

“Oh, yeah, definitely,” guard Vlad Ducasse said. “It doesn’t even matter who’s back there, whether it was Nate or Josh. As an offensive-line unit, you don’t want to give up that many sacks in a game. We have to build trust.”

A popular theory among Bills observers is that, while the line is in such a state of disarray — especially after the offseason departures of Eric Wood and Richie Incognito — it makes no sense to expose the largest draft investment the team has ever made in a quarterback to imminent danger.

It’s better, so the theory goes, to let Peterman serve as sort of a sacrificial tackling dummy until things get straightened out up front. That makes the first six games — at Baltimore, home against the Chargers, at Minnesota, at Green Bay, home against Tennessee and at Houston — that much more daunting.

“At the end of the day, we don’t listen to any of that,” Groy said. “We see a different view. We’re looking at how we can improve, how we can do this differently, how we can scheme up things better so we’re in a better position.

“At the end of the day, you have to keep whatever quarterback it is clean.”